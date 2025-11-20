The Best Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Key Points

This leading digital asset possesses a strong brand, network effect, and durability.

Its price has soared nearly 30,000% in the last decade.

If this top cryptocurrency reaches the value of gold, its market cap will expand 15-fold.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

The cryptocurrency market might be young, but investors have benefited from some huge gains. That hasn't stopped the industry from continuing to be extremely volatile, though. The overall industry's market cap has dropped 22% since hitting a peak of $4.2 trillion in early October (as of Nov. 15).

Some investors still aren't discouraged and are looking to put money to work in the space. The potential for big returns is still there, to be sure. But it's important to look at a clear leader. Here's the best cryptocurrency to buy right now with $1,000.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Apply Warren Buffett's thinking to Bitcoin

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor who has a stellar track record running Berkshire Hathaway, is famously not a fan of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), calling it rat poison squared in 2018. However, investors can use the Oracle of Omaha's thinking, particularly as it relates to economic moats and competitive strengths, to understand why Bitcoin is the clear favorite among the sea of cryptocurrencies.

For starters, without a doubt, Bitcoin has the strongest and most widely recognized brand name in the industry, with an incredible mindshare. It's the first and oldest crypto, with the white paper being released 17 years ago. It's also the most valuable, carrying a market cap of $1.9 trillion. When people think of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is likely the first name that comes to mind. It's also worth pointing out that compared to Ethereum, a much higher number of fund managers probably have exposure to it.

Besides brand recognition, Bitcoin benefits from a powerful network effect. It's a monetary network, after all, which allows it to become stronger as its base of users, nodes, miners, and developers grows. What's more, there's an expanding infrastructure of products and services out there, from financial services to energy, that support Bitcoin's utility and adoption.

Warren Buffett likes to identify businesses that he can own forever. Durability is an often overlooked characteristic, but it highlights staying power and the ability to navigate various scenarios. No other cryptocurrency can be mentioned in the same breath as Bitcoin here. The longer Bitcoin remains relevant, the longer its expected survival rate. The network has never been hacked, it has handled various macroeconomic situations, and it's operating with a more accommodative regulatory backdrop. These factors support Bitcoin's long-term viability.

Bitcoin's brand name, network effect, and staying power are three key Buffett-inspired reasons that it's the best cryptocurrency to buy.

Bitcoin has massive upside over the long term

The numbers reveal that Bitcoin is one of the best-performing assets in recent memory. Over the past 10 years, its price has skyrocketed 28,500%. The closely watched S&P 500 Index has put up a total return of 296% in that same period. Bitcoin has soared in the past, but there's still significant upside over the long term.

Gold provides a simple comparison. The precious metal has been viewed as the top store of value for thousands of years. It's estimated that the entire value of gold above ground is $28.4 trillion. I believe that Bitcoin's market cap could rise 15-fold to reach gold's figure within the next 10 to 20 years. And there's a good chance that the crypto can exceed the shiny metal.

There's a limited supply of gold, but Bitcoin is even scarcer. There is a hard supply cap of 21 million coins. And Bitcoin's supply can't be adjusted to respond to surges in demand.

Bitcoin is also easier to transact with. Try slicing off a piece of gold to pay for an online purchase. Bitcoin can be transported across borders with minimal effort. And the fact that it's purely digital gives it an advantage in today's internet-driven economy.

Bitcoin is the best cryptocurrency to buy with $1,000.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,279!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,111,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.