Key Points

During the past decade, Bitcoin has been the top-performing asset in the world.

Bitcoin could hit a price of $1 million within the next five years.

Bitcoin offers investors downside protection as a potential hedge against economic uncertainty.

If you are thinking about investing $100 in the crypto market right now, it might seem like a challenging assignment. The top cryptocurrency by market cap -- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -- is priced in the stratosphere right now. Other top cryptocurrencies are also trading at or near all-time highs.

But don't let Bitcoin's current price tag of about $110,000 dissuade you. It remains the best cryptocurrency to buy with $100 right now. Here's why.

Bitcoin's potential future upside

Let's start with Bitcoin's potential upside. The growing consensus is that Bitcoin could increase in value 10-fold within the next few years. According to Coinbase Global Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong, Bitcoin could hit $1 million within the next five years. Cathie Wood of Ark Invest thinks Bitcoin could hit $1 million even sooner than that, and now projects that Bitcoin could hit $3.8 million per coin by the year 2030.

There's simply no other digital asset that has that type of upside potential. For Bitcoin to skyrocket in value from $110,000 to $1 million in just five years implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56%. Even top tech growth stocks in their heyday would be hard-pressed to grow at that rate for such an extended period of time.

Bitcoin's track record

It might seem like a tall task, but Bitcoin has shown that it is up to the job. Bitcoin has been the top-performing asset in the world in eight of the past 10 years. In many years, it hasn't even been close.

For example, in 2023, Bitcoin soared by 157%. The next-closest asset class, which is the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), delivered returns of only 26%.

There's just one small caveat, however. If you are planning on buying Bitcoin now, then you should be prepared to hold for at least four years. That's because, every four years, Bitcoin can deliver some real stinkers. In the two years when Bitcoin was not the top-performing asset in the world, it was actually the worst-performing asset in the world.

In 2022, for example, Bitcoin lost 64% of its value. In 2018, Bitcoin lost 74% of its value.

If you failed to hold through the downturns, then you likely lost everything. But if you did hold, then you were richly rewarded. After a disastrous 2022, Bitcoin went on to post gains of 157% in 2023 and 125% in 2024. In 2025, even with a recent market pullback, Bitcoin is up about 15%.

Bitcoin as a hedge against economic uncertainty

There's now a strong case to be made that Bitcoin is increasingly resilient during market downturns. Some have even called Bitcoin digital gold, suggesting that Bitcoin -- just like gold -- can be a safe asset amid signs of macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tension.

Not surprisingly, Bitcoin is now benefiting from the so-called "debasement trade." This refers to the shift into gold, precious metals, and Bitcoin, and away from fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar. Amid a federal government shutdown, ballooning fiscal deficits, and persistent concerns about the impact of high tariffs, there is now a clear investor preference for sound money.

How to put $100 to work

You could, of course, buy fractional Bitcoin with your $100. In other words, you would not buy a whole Bitcoin for the full price of $110,000. Instead, you'd buy 0.0009 Bitcoin and hold it in your blockchain wallet.

But, somehow, holding 0.0009 of anything may not be entirely satisfying for some investors who are used to buying full shares of companies. If that's the case, there's another option: spot Bitcoin ETFs. These are exchange-traded funds that invest specifically in only Bitcoin, and nothing else. This means that investors can get direct exposure to Bitcoin in an easy, convenient, and low-cost way.

The good news is that the top spot Bitcoin ETFs still trade for less than $100. For example, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) currently trades for just $61. The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEMKT: FBTC) trades for just $94.

Of course, there are no guarantees when it comes to Bitcoin -- or any other cryptocurrency, for that matter. While Bitcoin's infamous volatility has been on the wane this year, it still remains a highly volatile investment.

So buyer beware. If you're thinking of investing $100 in Bitcoin, then you need to buy and hold for the long haul to really benefit from its long-term potential upside.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.