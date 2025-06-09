Best Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio

An updated edition of the April 24, 2025 article.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has been soaring high due to increasing acceptance as a non-sovereign asset, as well as higher institutional and corporate adoption. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $112,000 on May 22, apparently benefiting from easing trade tensions between the United States and China, as well as the Moody’s downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt, which reflected the digital currency’s growing recognition as a store of value. As of April 28, more than 70 publicly listed companies, including the likes of MicroStrategy MSTR and Marathon Digital MARA, hold 720,728 bitcoins worth $68.5 billion.



Bitcoin is now trading above $105,000, lower than the all-time high, but much higher than the $76,000 it registered in early April. The liberal policies of U.S. President Donald Trump have been benefiting Bitcoin and other crypto assets. An executive order by President Trump that directed a working group to study and propose changes to cryptocurrency regulations bodes well for crypto enthusiasts. In March, President Trump announced the creation of a crypto reserve, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano, which augurs well for cryptocurrency miners, including BIT Mining Limited BTCM and exchanges like CME Group CME.



Cryptocurrencies are powered by blockchain technology, which comprises complex cryptography and software that creates an immutable and decentralized database. The system offers enhanced security for users, as it maintains a tamper-resistant record of transactions and keeps track of the owner. Blockchain’s safety and decentralization features have been among the major drivers behind the proliferation of cryptocurrencies.



Technology companies like International Business Machines IBM and Amazon are leveraging blockchain to drive growth. Per Gartner, business value generated by blockchain will reach $176 billion by 2025 and $3.1 trillion by 2030. Our Cryptocurrencies & Blockchain Screen is an invaluable source for identifying Crypto and blockchain stocks with massive growth prospects.



3 Crypto & Blockchain Stocks to Watch Right Now

CME Group, the largest futures exchange in the world in terms of trading volume and notional value traded, is riding on record volume growth. In first-quarter 2025, the company reported a record average daily volume of 29.8 million contracts, up 13% over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter, driven by broad-based growth in every asset class. Commodity sector volumes grew 19% while financial products grew 12%.



CME’s investments in marketing and education of potential clients benefit prospects. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects to see strong volumes in 2025, driven by strong customer demand for efficient trading and hedging solutions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearing and transaction fees contribute a major share to CME Group’s top line. Increasing clearing and transaction fees should continue to boost the top line. The company is witnessing growth in electronic trading volume and higher adoption of crypto assets with increased interest across the entire crypto economy.



Marathon Digital, a Zacks Rank #3 company, holds 47,531 bitcoins at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The company continues with its commitment to scaling operations and enhancing efficiencies. In 2024, Marathon acquired seven sites across the United States. In the third quarter of 2024, the company increased its interconnect-approved capacity by 372 MW across three Ohio data centers, positioning itself for sustained mining expansion. MARA also acquired the Hopedale and Hannibal facilities for just $270,000 per MW, significantly below the industry average of $900,000 to $1.5 million per MW.



Marathon is developing a greenfield facility in Ohio, which is expected to add 150 MW of capacity. These strategic expansions support MARA's growth and reduce reliance on third-party providers. By owning and operating more than 50% of its 1.7 GW compute capacity, the company aims to minimize operational risks and lower costs. This vertical integration aligns with MARA's objective to lead the digital asset industry while maintaining flexibility in energy sourcing and operational strategy.



Another Zacks Rank #3 stock, MicroStrategy, is the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury company holding 580,250 bitcoins as of May 25, 2025. MSTR benefits from increasing bitcoin yield, 13.7% year to date (as of April 28, 2025), keeping the company on track to reach full year target of 15%, which is now raised to 25% and bitcoin dollar gain target to $15 billion (up from initial target of $10 billion).



The company’s disciplined approach to capital raising through preferred equity offerings — Strike (8% convertible preferred is trading with an effective yield of roughly 9%) and Strife (10% fixed coupon perpetual preferred) — is a key catalyst. MicroStrategy currently plans to raise $42 billion through equity issuance and $42 billion through fixed income securities by the end of 2027. Under the current plan, the company has $21.1 billion in equity and $35.6 billion in fixed income securities remaining to be issued.



MicroStrategy benefits from continuing cloud demand with its flagship Strategy One that powers some of the largest analytics deployments in the world. MicroStrategy is leveraging generative AI to automate and accelerate the deployment of AI-enabled applications across enterprises. A rich partner base that includes the likes of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, STACKIT and Google is noteworthy.

