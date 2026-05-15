Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Bitcoin recently regained the $80,000 price level, and could be headed to $150,000 by year-end.

Bittensor now ranks as the top AI crypto, due to continued investor interest in all things AI-related.

XRP could be a highflier, provided new crypto market legislation passes the U.S. Congress.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

The resurgence of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to the $80,000 price level has reignited hopes that the crypto market has finally turned the corner in 2026.

So which cryptocurrencies are best positioned to soar? Here's a closer look at three cryptocurrencies to consider adding to your portfolio.

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Bitcoin

This one is a no-brainer. The first crypto to consider adding to your portfolio is Bitcoin, the market leader. In the crypto market, any rally typically starts with Bitcoin. And plenty of top names now think Bitcoin might be on the cusp of a major breakout.

Just how high Bitcoin might soar in value this year is still a matter of debate. But some think Bitcoin might hit $150,000 -- a new all-time high -- by the end of the year. On the Polymarket prediction market, Bitcoin currently has a 10% chance of hitting $150,000.

The risk here is that the four-year Bitcoin cycle might not yet be over. Bitcoin is only down 37% from its all-time high in October. In previous boom-and-bust cycles, Bitcoin has declined in value by as much as 94%.

Bittensor

Next up is Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO), which now ranks as the top artificial intelligence (AI) crypto, with a $3.5 billion market cap. For the year, Bittensor is up 42%, driven primarily by all the hype and buzz around decentralized AI.

What makes Bittensor particularly attractive is that it is much more diversified than other AI cryptos, due to its innovative use of subnets (i.e., specialized marketplaces that exist within the decentralized Bittensor network). So Bittensor is not a one-trick pony, like so many other AI cryptos. If one segment of the AI market -- such as AI agents -- happens to run into turbulence, other subnets can help pick up the slack.

The risk here is that the AI bubble finally pops, bringing down everything AI-related with it. If that's the case, the price of Bittensor might collapse overnight.

XRP

Admittedly, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down more than 20% for the year, and seems to have stalled out around the $1.50 price level. But there's reason to hope that XRP can go absolutely ballistic if a major crypto rally occurs.

In part, that's due to the imminent passage of the Clarity Act by the U.S. Congress. This comprehensive market legislation will make it easier for banks and financial institutions to adopt blockchain-based solutions from Ripple (the company behind the XRP token) for their transaction and liquidity needs.

However, there's always a chance that the Clarity Act encounters resistance, and that could put a cap on XRP's future potential upside. With XRP, it's all about institutional adoption, and that requires a very clear regulatory environment.

What's not on the list?

Several big movers and shakers are not on this list. That includes Hyperliquid, up 60% for the year, and Tron, up 22% for the year. From my perspective, they are simply too risky to add right now.

Instead, I'd focus on Bitcoin. Depending on your risk tolerance, you could also sprinkle in a little Bittensor and XRP. If the crypto market takes off, then even a modest upfront investment could pay off big later.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Bittensor, Hyperliquid, and XRP. The Motley Fool recommends TRON. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.