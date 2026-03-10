Best Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now in March

The stock market bulls are battling back to hold their ground at the Nasdaq’s 200-day moving average amid ongoing fighting in Iran and the Middle East. The strong showing on Monday came after President Trump said the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran was “very far ahead of schedule” and “very complete, pretty much.”

The tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 held firm again on Tuesday amid the ongoing attacks. Wall Street is betting that the bombings won't turn into a larger war, extending the market’s run of shrugging off geopolitical chaos.

Instead, traders and market participants remain focused on strong earnings growth, and the likelihood that the Fed will lower rates again at some point in the back half of 2026.

Long-term investors are often well-served to continue buying strong stocks amid market uncertainty, especially if they know where to look.

One area of Wall Street that investors might want to start buying as the bulls hold their ground in March are highly-ranked, cheap stocks trading under $10 a share.

On top of their cheap stock prices, the stocks we learn to find earn strong Zacks Ranks, driven by improving earnings outlooks. Wall Street is also very high on these cheap stocks trading for under $10 a share.

Penny Stocks

One dollar or less used to be the common threshold for what we call “penny stocks.” Today, the SEC has expanded penny stocks to securities that trade for less than $5 a share. Many investors avoid these stocks because they are speculative in nature.

Meanwhile, penny stocks often trade infrequently and hold wide bid/ask spreads. These stocks also carry many other traits that, in many cases, cause excessive volatility. With that said, some penny stocks perform incredibly well, which helps them remain attractive.

How to Find the Best Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now

Moving on, let’s briefly discuss the next class of cheap stocks. Stocks that trade in the $5 to $10 range are generally less risky than their penny stock counterparts. Investors might be more likely to have heard of these companies or seen the tickers. They are, however, still inherently more speculative than many other higher-priced stocks.

Investors can obviously find winning stocks for under $10 if they are extremely selective. So today, we narrowed the list of thousands of these more speculative stocks down to a more manageable group of $10 and under stocks that might help boost your portfolio.

Screen Parameters

• Price less than or equal to $10

• Volume greater than or equal to 1,000,000

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2

(No Holds, Sells or Strong Sells.)

• Average Broker Rating less than or equal to 3.5

(Average Broker Rating of a Hold or Better.)

• # of Analysts in Rating greater than or equal to 2

(Minimum of at least two analysts covering the stock.)

• % Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions -- 12 Weeks greater than or equal to 0

(Preferably upward earnings estimate revisions, but definitely no downward revisions.)

Here is one stock out of the over 50 highly-ranked stocks trading under $10 a share that made it through the screen today…

Buy Soaring $4 Uranium Stock DNN for Huge Upside

Denison Mines Corp DNN is a Canadian uranium exploration and development company that has soared 200% over the past year. This recent run is part of a 720% charge over the last decade. Yet, the $4 a share stock still provides massive long-term upside as the U.S. races to quadruple nuclear energy capacity and source uranium closer to home, and far away from Russia, which currently dominates the industry.

DNN’s flagship venture is the Wheeler River project in Saskatchewan’s world-class Athabasca Basin—one of the richest uranium regions on Earth. Denison Mines announced in late February that it received the final regulatory approval to construct its Phoenix ISR uranium mine from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

“Phoenix is the first uranium mine in Canada to be approved for ISR mining and is the first large-scale Canadian uranium mine approved for construction in more than 20 years… With an approximately 2-year construction timeline, the timing of this approval means that the Project remains on track for first production by mid-2028,” Denison Mines’ CEO David Cates said in a statement.

Uranium is the fuel that powers nuclear reactors, and the U.S. uranium industry went nearly dormant for decades. That’s why uranium demand is projected to outstrip supply for decades as the U.S. races to quadruple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 to help support the power-hungry AI boom and expand the most reliable source of clean power.

The World Nuclear Association said that “over a fourfold increase in annual uranium production would be needed to fuel the tripling of global nuclear capacity” in its World Nuclear Outlook Report published in January 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Denison Mines stock is on the verge of potentially breaking above a key level from 2008 to 2011. DNN found support at its 50-day moving average on Tuesday, and its average Zacks price target represents 18% upside from its current levels.

DNN is still losing money and barely generating revenues. But it is a longer-term home-run bet that’s all-in on playing a meaningful role in the upcoming North American uranium mining boom that’s needed to help fuel the AI arms race and a thriving growth economy aiming to wean off fossil fuels.

It’s worth noting that Denison Mines is currently expected to report its quarterly results on March 12 based on the Zacks calendar, but the firm has yet to confirm its official release date.

