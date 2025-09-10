The Best Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy

Wall Street is growing increasingly confident that the Fed will cut rates at its September meeting. Additionally, Nvidia and, most recently, Oracle have confirmed that the artificial intelligence spending boom remains in full force.

Despite the possibility of some near-term profit taking, the last several months and the past five years highlighted why investors should stay constantly exposed to the stock market.

Investors who want to keep buying stocks in September and beyond might consider adding exposure to cheap stocks that trade for $10 a share or less.

Along with the cheap price tags, the stocks we learn to search for earn strong Zacks Ranks, driven by improving earnings outlooks. Plus, Wall Street is very high on these cheap stocks trading for under $10 a share to consider buying right now.

Penny Stocks

One dollar or less used to be the common threshold for what we call “penny stocks.” Today, the SEC has expanded penny stocks to securities that trade for less than $5 a share. Many investors avoid these stocks because they are speculative in nature.

Meanwhile, penny stocks often trade infrequently and hold wide bid/ask spreads. These stocks also carry many other traits that, in many cases, cause excessive volatility. With that said, some penny stocks perform incredibly well, which helps them remain attractive.

Buying Cheap Stocks Under $10

Moving on, let’s briefly discuss the next class of cheap stocks. Stocks that trade in the $5 to $10 range are generally less risky than their penny stock counterparts. Investors might be more likely to have heard of these companies or seen the tickers. They are, however, still inherently more speculative than many other higher-priced stocks.

Investors can obviously find winning stocks for under $10 if they are extremely selective. So today, we narrowed the list of thousands of these more speculative stocks down to a more manageable group of $10 and under stocks that might help boost your portfolio.

Screen Parameters

• Price less than or equal to $10

• Volume greater than or equal to 1,000,000

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2

(No Holds, Sells or Strong Sells.)

• Average Broker Rating less than or equal to 3.5

(Average Broker Rating of a Hold or Better.)

• # of Analysts in Rating greater than or equal to 2

(Minimum of at least two analysts covering the stock.)

• % Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions -- 12 Weeks greater than or equal to 0

(Preferably upward earnings estimate revisions, but definitely no downward revisions.)

Here is one stock out of the 70 highly-ranked names trading under $10 a share that made it through the screen today…

Buy Cheap, Soaring Marijuana Stock SNDL for Huge Upside

Pure-play Canadian cannabis company SNDL Inc. SNDL stock soared 80% in the past three months. Part of SNDL’s recent surge came alongside the broader marijuana industry as President Donald Trump and his administration consider rescheduling marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III. Despite its run, SNDL stock trades 70% below its average Zacks price target at roughly $2.36 a share.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SNDL reports via four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. Its Cannabis Operations unit ranges from value to premium. Meanwhile, SNDL’s retail segment is one of Canada's largest, operating around 184 locations under its three retail banners.

SNDL crushed our Q2 earnings estimate at the end of July, posting +$0.01 vs. our -$0.04 per share loss estimate.

The marijuana company’s earnings outlook has surged since then. SNDL’s FY25 consensus estimate jumped from -$0.11 to -$0.02. More importantly, its 2026 estimate jumped up to +$0.01 from -$0.06, helping SNDL earn its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SNDL is projected to swing from an adjusted loss of -$0.26 a share in 2024 to +$0.01 next year on 4% stronger revenue in 2025 and 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SNDL stock is attempting to find support at its 21-day moving average after getting rejected at the top of its three-year trading range. Now might be a good time for investors to take a chance on this home-run cannabis stock trading for less than $3 a share and 70% below its average Zacks price target.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

