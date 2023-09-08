News & Insights

Personal Finance

Best Buy’s Trade-In Program Will Give You Gift Cards in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

September 08, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by Dawn Allcot for GOBankingRates ->

The start of school often means upgrading electronics. If you’re looking to ditch your family’s older models, trading them for new ones will keep them out of a landfill and put some cash in your pocket.

Discover: 8 Major Appliances That Are Wastes of Money
Find: How to Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Electronics superstore Best Buy is offering gift cards in exchange for your old electronics as part of its Best Buy Trade-In program. Products that qualify for the exchange include:

  • Smartphones
  • iPads and tablets
  • Gaming PCs
  • Laptops
  • Smartwatches
  • Streaming media
  • Headphones and earbuds

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 6 Worst Purchases To Make in an Economic Downturn

The amount of the gift card you receive depends on the make and model of the product and its condition. For example example, a Samsung Galaxy S22 in fair condition is worth a $127 gift card, which you can use for the purchase of a new phone or on something else in the store.

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, you can get up to $325 off when you trade in your older model. According to the Best Buy website, an iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) is worth $325.

Not all models are eligible for trade-ins. As with other electronics, the condition, documentation and accessories affect the trade-in value. Best Buy does not accept devices with cracks or water damage or devices that do not turn on.

Bonus for Recycling Old Devices

Even if your devices aren’t eligible for trade-in, Best Buy will accept them and recycle them for you for free in most cases. Each household can recycle up to three items per day. If those items happen to be Logitech PC or gaming accessories, you can save 20% on your new Logitech accessory purchase at participating locations.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Buy’s Trade-In Program Will Give You Gift Cards in Exchange for Your Old Electronics

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.