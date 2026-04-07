Is Best Buy Stock Overvalued Right Now?

Key Points

Best Buy's sales were tepid last year.

Management doesn't expect much, if any, improvement this year.

The stock's valuation suggests low growth expectations.

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It's complex to determine whether a stock is undervalued, overvalued, or properly valued. That's because it's impossible to predict the future, so investor valuations remain part art and part science.

Investors can't merely look at what the stock price has done, either. A declining price doesn't necessarily translate into an attractive valuation. It's important to look at the movement in the context of a company's long-term growth prospects.

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Venerable electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) may not have the high-growth prospects that it once did, but does the stock represent an opportunity for patient, value-oriented investors?

The results

Best Buy's sales have been underwhelming for some time, including negative same-store sales (comps) in fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The company's comps were tepid last year. Best Buy's fiscal 2026 comps, which ended on Jan. 31, increased just 0.5%.

While that's better than the 6.8% and 2.3% declines in 2024 and 2025, respectively, it's nothing to get excited over. Comps also fell 0.8% in the key fourth quarter, which includes the holidays.

Management doesn't expect much, if any, improvement this year. It's calling for a range of a 1% drop to a 1% increase in comps. At the midrange, that's flat comps.

It also expects adjusted earnings of $6.30 to $6.60 per diluted share. That's not very exciting compared to the $6.43 it earned last year.

Best Buy's valuation

While Best Buy's shares have performed essentially in line with the S&P 500 index this year through April 2, they've woefully underperformed over longer periods. For instance, over five years, the stock lost 44.3% compared to the S&P 500's 63.8% gain.

Investors can turn to the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio as a very useful valuation metric. The higher the ratio, the more expensive the stock, all else being equal. Of course, that means investors have high earnings growth expectations.

Best Buy has a P/E ratio of 13, down significantly from the 20 multiple at the start of the year. By comparison, the S&P 500 has a P/E ratio of 28.

That seems like Best Buy's stock is undervalued versus the market. However, I'd pause before jumping to that conclusion.

Remember, the company's sales have been in a multiyear slump. While economic factors that have hurt consumer spending played a role, that's not the entire story. After all, weak sales have been going on for quite some time.

If the stock's not undervalued, is Best Buy overvalued? You could make the argument that the stock has further to fall until the company proves it can sustain sales and earnings growth.

Hence, I'd avoid Best Buy's stock.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Best Buy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.