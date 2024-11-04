Best Buy put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Best Buy (BBY) with 6,920 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 11/8 weekly 95 puts and 11/8 weekly 90 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.06, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 26th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.