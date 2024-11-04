Best Buy put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Best Buy (BBY) with 6,920 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 11/8 weekly 95 puts and 11/8 weekly 90 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.06, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 26th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BBY:
- Telsey names its Holiday 2024 Top Picks
- Large U.S. consumer names modestly higher afterhours as port strike ends
- Dockworkers Strike Could Shake Up Retail Stocks and Holiday Prices
- Best Buy added to Analyst Focus List at JPMorgan
- Adobe forecasts record $240.8B in U.S. holiday season online sales, up 8.4%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.