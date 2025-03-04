News & Insights

Best Buy Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates; Boosts Dividend 1% - Update

March 04, 2025 — 07:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) initiated its adjusted earnings, revenue and comparable sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.20 to $6.60 per share on revenues between $41.4 billion and $42.2 billion, with a comparable sales growth of 0.0 to 2.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.60 per share on revenues of $41.81 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also announced its board of directors approved a 1 percent increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.95 per share, payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2025.

The company said it expects to spend approximately $300 million on share repurchases during fiscal 2026.

