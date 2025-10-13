The Best Blue Chip Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

Key Points

Businesses with strong track records and financial positions are positioned to deliver consistent growth.

Blue chip stocks have robust competitive advantages that can perform well across economic cycles.

The companies below are leaders in their industries and have proven records of delivering for investors.

10 stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley ›

Investing in the stock market is an excellent way to start building life-changing wealth. The path requires patience, discipline, and a long-term outlook.

If you have $2,000 and are just getting started with investing, blue chip stocks could be for you. These stocks typically represent companies that have proven track records, durable competitive advantages, and strong balance sheets that allow them to weather economic downturns.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Over time, their steady growth, consistent dividends, and compounding returns can quietly outperform short-term trades. Here are five of my favorite blue chip stocks you can add today for $2,000.

American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) boasts a strong brand in the credit card industry, which attracts a premium customer base and gives it strong network effects. Unlike Visa or Mastercard, American Express operates a closed-loop network, earning fees on transactions and also earning interest income from its credit card loans.

While holding loans opens it up to credit risk, its advantage lies in its affluent customer base, which spends heavily and tends to weather economic difficulties better. As a result, American Express has stellar credit metrics that allow it to handle downturns well.

In the long term, American Express benefits from steady consumer spending, as it tends to grow in tandem with an expanding economy, but can also expand during periods of inflation. Its strong brand and network effects make American Express a resilient stock for long-term investors.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is an investment bank that has evolved into a diversified wealth management powerhouse.

At one time, it relied heavily on active markets for mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings (IPOs). Today, it generates stable fee income from its $8.2 trillion in client assets. Its advantage is scale in wealth and investment management, paired with strong institutional banking operations.

The long-term thesis is that rising global wealth, particularly from high-net-worth clients, drives demand for advisory and investment services. And with its investment bank operations, these can be very good during active markets. With CEO Ted Pick citing a strong investment banking pipeline, Morgan Stanley is another solid blue chip stock to add today.

Progressive

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) is a top-notch automotive insurer with a solid market share and stellar underwriting in the highly competitive industry. Its advantage is a data-driven underwriting model that uses technology such as telematics, enabling accurate and efficient pricing.

Progressive consistently outpaces peers in policyholder growth and underwriting discipline, as seen in its impressive combined ratio.

In the long term, Progressive should continue to benefit from steady demand for auto insurance. With a strong balance sheet, stellar underwriting, and proven profitability, Progressive offers investors an excellent compounder in a traditionally "boring" industry.

Marsh & McLennan

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) also operates in the insurance industry. However, instead of underwriting insurance policies, the company provides insurance brokerage services for its customers. Brokers connect clients with insurers, designing tailored coverage based on a client's risk. The company also provides advisory services to customers, which helps diversify its revenue.

Its advantage is a global reach and client diversification across various industries, thereby reducing cyclical risk. Marsh & McLennan thrives on complexity. As risks across climate, cybersecurity, and regulation grow, demand for its advisory services strengthens. Additionally, its asset-light model yields high margins.

With strong cash generation and dividend reliability, Marsh & McLennan is another solid blue chip stock for long-term investors.

Moody's Corporation

Moody's (NYSE: MCO) plays a key role in global financial markets as a top credit ratings agency. Issuers need ratings to access capital markets. As the second-largest credit rating agency in the U.S. (behind only S&P Global), it has a strong competitive advantage in a hard-to-break-into industry, benefiting from pricing power and regulatory moats.

Beyond ratings, Moody's Analytics provides recurring revenue from risk management and financial intelligence. With global debt issuance continuing to rise, along with its high margins and competitive advantages, Moody's is a steady compounder to add today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Morgan Stanley right now?

Before you buy stock in Morgan Stanley, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Morgan Stanley wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,979!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,746!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Courtney Carlsen has positions in American Express, Morgan Stanley, and Progressive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard, Moody's, Progressive, S&P Global, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.