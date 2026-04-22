The Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Key Points

Marvell and SoundHound serve two fast-growing AI niches, which explains the healthy growth both companies are seeing.

The markets these companies serve are poised to keep growing nicely in the long run, suggesting they have the potential to deliver solid gains for investors.

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Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is poised to accelerate impressively in the coming years, primarily fueled by the technology's productivity gains. Goldman Sachs predicts that AI could boost the global gross domestic product by 15% in the long run.

As a result, the massive investments in AI hardware and the rapid adoption of software solutions are likely to continue in the coming years. That's why it's a good time to take a closer look at Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), two companies benefiting significantly from the proliferation of AI across different niches.

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If you have $1,000 in investible cash after meeting your expenses, you're saving for tough times, and you're repaying any high-interest loans, it may be a good idea to put that money into these two AI stocks, either individually or combined. Let's look at the reasons why.

Marvell Technology

Marvell designs key data center infrastructure, such as custom processors and networking components, which are in solid demand right now from hyperscalers and AI companies. The company gets 74% of its revenue from the data center business, which explains its impressive growth lately.

Marvell's revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (which ended on Jan. 31) increased by 22% year over year. Importantly, the company believes its revenue growth is poised to accelerate in each quarter of the current fiscal year, primarily driven by strong customer wins in the data center business.

What's more, Marvell is seeing solid margin expansion driven by an improving product mix. The healthy contribution from the data center business led to a year-over-year increase of 640 basis points in its non-GAAP operating margin in the previous quarter. As the company's revenue growth accelerates on the back of growing demand for its data center components, its earnings are likely to rise as well.

Consensus estimates project a 35% increase in Marvell's earnings in the current fiscal year, followed by a stronger 42% increase in the next one. The company should be able to sustain its momentum in the long run as well, as the custom AI accelerator market it serves is anticipated to grow at an annual rate of 27% through 2033.

So investors looking to invest $1,000 in an AI stock capable of sustaining healthy earnings growth over the long run should take a closer look at Marvell before it jumps higher, following the 79% gains it has already delivered this year.

SoundHound AI

Though SoundHound AI stock has retreated more than 20% this year, investors can expect it to bounce back in the long run thanks to the productivity gains its customers can achieve with its solutions.

SoundHound offers conversational voice AI solutions that automate customer service across industries such as restaurants, contact centers, automotive, retail, and finance. Management noted on the company's Februaryearnings callthat it signed more than 100 deals in the fourth quarter of 2025. These deals spanned various industries, including apparel, healthcare, insurance, and e-commerce.

So, don't be surprised to see SoundHound sustain its impressive momentum following a stellar 2025, when its revenue doubled to $169 million. The conversational AI market is forecast to grow by almost 4x between 2024 and 2030, reaching $41 billion annual by the end of the decade. So, there is a solid chance of SoundHound outperforming the market's growth expectations.

That's why savvy investors with $1,000 to invest should consider buying SoundHound stock on the pullback, as it is likely to be a long-term winner.

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.