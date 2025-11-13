The Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Hold in Uncertain Times

Key Points

Amazon's cloud business drives the majority of its operating income.

The company's P/E ratio has become increasingly attractive in recent years.

Investors often struggle with stocks in unsettled conditions. When the economy is uncertain, it is often difficult to know which stocks to choose, and this can affect cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence (AI).

Fortunately, some stocks can prosper regardless of overall economic conditions. Thus, when the state of the market is difficult to determine, investors may want to consider one AI stock in particular.

What to buy in uncertain times

One AI stock well-positioned for uncertain times is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

For one, Amazon's e-commerce arm sells necessary products. Due to the fact that it sells many necessities, it is likely that this part of the business will remain relatively stable despite the state of the economy.

Additionally, the cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the leading company in the cloud, helping it to also become a leader in AI. Given the efficiencies created by both of those technologies, customers are less likely to hold off on such initiatives, even when the economy may not be booming.

Investors should also note that AWS made up 60% of Amazon's operating income in the first nine months of 2025, even though it drove just 18% of its net sales. This is critical, as the e-commerce side of the business includes operations such as advertising and third-party seller services, businesses that can suffer in a downturn.

Furthermore, Amazon stock has become comparatively inexpensive. After years of P/E ratios exceeding 50, its earnings multiple is now at 35, just above the S&P 500 average of 31.

Ultimately, despite the state of the economy, Amazon stock should remain attractive to investors. As long as it leads the way in e-commerce, the cloud, and of course, AI, investors can expect it to continue producing market-beating returns over time.

