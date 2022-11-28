Best Allowance And Chore App For Kids

Chores and allowances have long been a way of life for many families with children. For some, chores were something you did while growing up because they were part of everyday family life. For others, they were tasks you were rewarded for doing each week or month. The concepts of allowance and chores likely aren’t going away anytime soon and, like many other things, they’re getting a digital makeover.

Several mobile apps exist these days to help parents manage their household, including assigning and tracking chores and allowance payments. Instead of stuffing a few dollar bills or quarters into a piggy bank, kids have access to their own bank accounts and more. Now, along with the games and streaming services on their phones, kids can learn about personal finance through mobile apps.

Keep reading to learn more about the family apps available to help parents manage allowance and chores.

Kids Allowance Apps That Require a Bank Account

Some allowance and chore apps require setting up a bank account for your kids—and possibly you as well. Here’s a look at the mobile apps that need you to open a bank account.

1. FamZoo: Best for All Ages

App Store Rating: 4.6

Google Play Rating: 4.7

Cost: $5.99 monthly or a varied pay-in-advance fee

How It Works

FamZoo describes itself as a virtual family bank and is designed for preschoolers up to college age kids. The app helps parents manage finances for their kids as they earn or are given money. You have the option to receive prepaid cards that you can transfer real money to for each of your kids. As an alternative, there’s an option to set up IOU accounts for your kids, which keep track of their money virtually if you pay your kids outside of the app in cash or other methods. You pay a monthly subscription fee with both account options.

The app features a straightforward interface parents can use to view accounts, transfer money and create chores and other checklists. You can set amounts for each task, and FamZoo automatically moves the funds as tasks are completed and checked off the list.

As your children grow, you can add more complex features, like budgets and loans. Parents have control over access settings to give kids as much or as little access to accounts as desired.

2. Greenlight: Best for Debit Cards

App Store Rating: 4.8

Google Play Rating: 4.1

Cost: Greenlight: $4.99 per month; Greenlight Max: $9.98 per month; Greenlight Infinity: $14.98 per month

How It Works

Greenlight is a debit card designed for kids that’s managed by parents. A basic subscription to Greenlight costs $4.99 per month and includes debit cards for up to five kids. Parents control settings on how kids can use the debit cards and how much access kids have to their funds.

With Greenlight, parents can manually or automatically transfer money to their kids’ cards instantly, receive notifications when cards are used, set interest and round-up rules for savings, create in-app chore lists and more. You can even restrict card use at specific stores.

Greenlight Max is an upgraded subscription level that includes an investing platform for kids and parents. It includes all of the features of the basic subscription but costs $9.98 per month.

Greenlight Infinity, the highest subscription level, includes all of the features of the first two subscription levels plus extras like family location sharing, SOS alerts and crash detection. It costs $14.98 per month.

3. gohenry: Best for Multi-Purpose

App Store Rating: 4.6

Google Play Rating: 3.6

Cost: $4.99 per month per child

How It Works

gohenry is another allowance management app featuring the use of debit cards. Parents set up an online account that’s linked to accounts for each child. Kids receive a gohenry debit card that parents can control. Through the app, parents can create tasks, set up allowances or other transfers, set spending limits, decide where kids can use cards, receive notifications and more.

Children can use savings goals, track spending, check balances and transactions, receive notifications on payments from parents, manage chore tasks and even pay back money to a parent’s account if they borrow funds.

4. Homey: Best for Big Families

App Store Rating: 4.0

Google Play Rating: 2.6

Cost: Basic Homey: Free; Homey Unlimited: $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually

How It Works

Homey is a chore management app that focuses on helping children and teens understand the difference between responsibilities and work. The app allows parents to sync bank accounts to transfer money.

Families can access Basic Homey functions like chores, allowance and rewards management for up to three family member accounts for free. Still, you’ll need to pay for a Homey Unlimited account to access all of the app’s features.

With Basic Homey, you can also set daily, weekly and monthly chores for family members, manage allowance and other funds, transfer funds, set up “jars” for savings goals and add or deduct funds from wallets.

Homey Unlimited allows for unlimited family members and multiple savings jars for each child. It also lets you connect to your bank account and transfer money into your child’s savings account.

Kids Allowance Apps That Do Not Require a Bank Account

If you don’t like the idea of needing a bank account to manage allowance and chores, here’s a look at some mobile family apps that don’t require opening a bank account.

5. OurHome: Best for Home Organization

App Store Rating: 4.1

Google Play Rating: 3.1

Cost: Free

How It Works

OurHome is a home organization app featuring chores and rewards functions for families. The app lets parents assign and schedule chores and other tasks. You can set goals and rewards for specific tasks. The app lets you view each family member’s progress.

The app also comes with features to help families stay connected. There is a shared family calendar and grocery list for everyone to use. You can also send messages to each other and set reminders with OurHome. The app syncs across unlimited devices so you can stay connected with your kids no matter where you go.

6. iAllowance: Best for Chore Rewards

App Store Rating: 4.4

Google Play Rating: N/A

Cost: $2.99 one-time purchase

How It Works

iAllowance is an allowance management app. The app is only available for iOS and costs $2.99. Parents can use the app to create chores, set the frequency of chores and transfer funds into virtual banks for each child as they complete tasks or earn rewards. There’s also an option to use a star system to track chores. Parents can monitor their child’s screen time through the time tracking feature.

Kids use the app to keep track of the allowance they’ve earned for doing chores. They can also keep track of the stars they earn for completing their responsibilities. Whether it’s money or stars, children can then log any transactions that occur in their banks. They can deduct purchases made with real cash as a form of keeping tabs on their finances and cash in their stars for rewards.

7. S’moresUp: Best for All-in-One Family Management

App Store Rating: 4.3

Google Play Rating: 3.8

Cost: Standard plan: Free; Premium plan: $4.99 per month

How It Works

S’moresUp refers to itself as the Swiss Army knife of parenting. The app takes several features you may expect to find using multiple apps and combines them into one simple, easy-to-use mobile app.

Parents can use S’moresUp to manage and assign all of their household chores and allowances and monitor progress. You can even assign chores to individuals or several family members if it’s a collaborative chore. Want photographic proof that a task was completed and done correctly? Parents can customize chores to fit their needs—you can require photographic proof of a completed chore or lock devices if chores aren’t completed within a specific time frame. You can also assign rewards and set up savings goals for earned allowance.

S’moresUp also comes with a family calendar, so everyone is on the same page with upcoming events. A community aspect within S’moresUp, called Home, lets you post messages and photos for everyone to see.

8. Cozi Family Organizer: Best for Free Home Organization Help

App Store Rating: 4.8

Google Play Rating: 4.4

Cost: Standard plan: Free; Cozi Gold plan: $29.99 annually

How It Works

Cozi is a family organizer app that helps parents manage day-to-day family activities, track chores and more. There is both a free and paid version of Cozi, depending on your specific needs.

The free version of Cozi features a shared family and color-coded calendar, a shopping list, to-do lists for chores and other tasks and recipe storing for weekly meal planning. Cozi lets you create chore lists for everyone in your family and even offers an option to print them so you can post them where everyone can see them. Cozi allows up to 12 members per account, so everyone in your family can use the app and stay connected.

The Cozi Gold plan is the ad-free version of the app, which includes additional features such as a mobile calendar view, calendar search, shopping mode and a birthday tracker. You can also set multiple reminders and notifications.

9. RoosterMoney: Best for Money Tracking [UK Only]

App Store Rating: 4.7

Google Play Rating: 4.4

Cost: Rooster Virtual Tracker: Free; Rooster Plus: £14.99 per year

How It Works

RoosterMoney is an allowance and chore management app for parents and kids in the UK. Families can access the virtual money tracker and other helpful features for free, but you need a paid subscription to access the chore management system and other premium features.

With the free version and paid version of RoosterMoney, you can create and manage star and reward charts, set money goals, set allowance schedules and track money virtually. Both versions also allow you to split up finances into four pots—spend, save, give and goals.

And you can add a Rooster Card to your account to incorporate more banking features..

10. Chores & Allowance Bot: Best for Customization

App Store Rating: 4.5

Google Play Rating: 4.2

Cost: Basic: Free; Premium plan: $2.99 per month, $19.99 annually, $15.99 semiannually

How It Works

Chores & Allowance Bot is an app to help manage family chores, allowances and savings goals. Through the app, parents can set daily, weekly or monthly allowances for their kids. Kids can watch their savings grow through an allowance graph. You can assign chores to specific children or leave them up for grabs. You can also make chores a requirement to receive an allowance or carry over chores to another day if they are not completed.

Chores & Allowance Bot gives parents a lot of flexibility and customization to use the app any way they choose. Parents can attach photos to chores to help children understand the task at hand. There are even options that can help if your child is a pre-reader and can’t read their chore chart.

Why Use an App for Managing Allowance and Chores?

Keeping track of allowance and chores, especially with multiple kids, can be a challenge and a chore in and of itself. Personal piggy banks and chore charts work well enough, but, if you’re looking for a more modern way, mobile apps can help solve the problem.

Here are three ways family allowance and chore apps can help parents today.

It Keeps You Organized

Allowance and chore apps give you a central spot to assign, track and manage tasks that used to be relegated to sticky notes and notebooks. Whether you’re at home or work, you can check in on your kids’ progress and often communicate with them, too, from within the app.

It Keeps You Connected to Your Kids

If it’s a family app that everyone has access to, it helps you stay connected with your kids. You can use your time together for teaching moments about money and life, work ethic, doing a job well and other things you may value. Also, it may help give your kids a sense of belonging and ownership.

Kids Live in a Digital World

The reality for many families is that there’s more time spent on electronic devices than not. Why not take advantage of that fact and use technology for good with your family?

Just think about how often you use technology to manage your everyday life. In addition to using your smartphone to communicate, you may also use it to bank, learn, stay informed, set reminders, keep track of appointments and other dates, keep tabs on family and friends and more.

Plus, cash may not always be the best way to dole out allowance. Many of us rely more on debit and credit cards than cash these days. Apps that allow you to issue debit or prepaid cards to your kids may be more convenient.

As our children continue to grow, the gap between old ways and new ones will widen even more. Why not teach kids about money and work in a way that they may learn best?

How To Choose the Best Chore App for Kids

With several chore and allowance apps available, choosing the best option for your family can be a difficult task. Here are some factors to consider when choosing a chore and allowance app to use in your household:

Cost. Many chores apps are free to use, while others may charge a one-time or monthly fee. Determine whether it’s worth paying a fee or if a free option will suffice.

Many chores apps are free to use, while others may charge a one-time or monthly fee. Determine whether it’s worth paying a fee or if a free option will suffice. Compatibility. Depending on your mobile device, you may not be able to access every chore app. Check compatibility to determine if you’re able to download and use an app.

Depending on your mobile device, you may not be able to access every chore app. Check compatibility to determine if you’re able to download and use an app. Features. Search for apps that align with your family’s needs. Some apps may be better suited for families with older or younger children than yours. Look for apps that are easy for everyone to use, allow you to communicate with each other and provide clear goals.

Search for apps that align with your family’s needs. Some apps may be better suited for families with older or younger children than yours. Look for apps that are easy for everyone to use, allow you to communicate with each other and provide clear goals. Ratings and reviews. Ratings can often be skewed by someone’s circumstances, but it’s worth taking a look before downloading the chore app. Reading reviews can help you determine if the app has bugs or significant downsides that may undermine its effectiveness.

Is an Allowance App Right for My Family?

Using an allowance and chores app can help you manage your household better and teach your children valuable personal finance skills they’ll need. These apps can also help you keep your sanity and organize the ever-growing laundry list of things to do around the house.

Mobile apps provide a convenient way to track goals, keep tabs on household tasks and keep all family members on the same page. However, you may not be ready to give your kids access to a mobile device. Even if you are, chore apps can increase screen time for you and your kids.

That said, these apps are designed to improve household efficiency and save you time. Consider using one of the family apps above so you can spend less time worrying about your kids and more time enjoying time with your family.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How to make a chore wheel

A chore wheel is a type of chore chart that assigns chores to kids using a spinning wheel, making it a game of chance. You can find chore wheel templates online to print or make one yourself using construction paper. Cut circles out of the paper — a smaller one with your children’s names on it and a larger one with chores listed around the edge. Fasten the circles together and allow kids to spin the wheel to determine their chores for the day or week.

How to make a family chore chart

Use spreadsheet software like Excel or Google Sheets to create a family chore chart. Your chore chart should include each child’s name, chore assignments, rewards or allowance earned, goals and a blank area where they can mark if they’ve completed a task. Print out your chore chart and hang it in an easily accessible area of your home. You can also handwrite a chore chart using paper or poster board, letting your kids help decorate the chart.

How to set up your family allowance

Set clear guidelines for the level of work expected, what your kids can do to earn money and how much they’ll earn for each task. If your kids have bank accounts, you can transfer funds directly into their accounts. Otherwise, you can distribute cash directly.

How does family allowance benefit my kids?

An allowance gives children an opportunity to learn how to earn and manage money, make decisions and become more independent. It can also help teach the value of hard work, saving, giving and goal setting.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.