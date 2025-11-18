With fall in full swing, many people are looking for ways to start 2026 off with a bang. One of the top resolutions, just after exercising more and eating right, is making more money. Thankfully, the internet offers a never-ending array of options.

In just a few weeks, you can acquire a new ability at an affordable price. Here is the best $50 you can spend learning a skill that pays off fast in 2026.

Google Analytics Certification

Google Analytics certification can boost job prospects for 2026. The certification is offered for free through platforms like Coursera. Individuals with a firm understanding of Google Analytics can take the Google Analytics Individual Qualification (GAIQ) Exam to receive a Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate, both of which are offered through the search engine.

Coursera Plus is available for $59 per month or $49 to $79 for a single learning program. Individuals can also take advantage of a seven-day free trial to see if the platform is in line with personal goals.

Social Media Marketing Training

Another thriving industry is social media marketing. Social media platforms have billions of monthly active users, and companies have taken notice. According to Electro IQ, the vast majority (96%) of small and medium-sized businesses use social media for marketing. Social media marketing training courses are available on platforms like Udemy for as little as $39.99.

Online Excel Course

Excel is one of the most powerful tools at a person’s disposal, no matter the industry. As reported by Excel Everest, learning and mastering the program can improve productivity, enhance data analysis skills, boost job prospects, and enhance earning potential.

Many companies still rely on some form of Excel for reporting and covet employees with a firm understanding of the spreadsheet maker. Job candidates will also find that many employers require testing on the platform at some point during the interview process. Users can purchase Excel Essential Training from LinkedIn for a nominal fee.

Basic Coding Skills

The demand for coders continues to rise across the country. A skill in high demand that can be learned from the comfort of home is basic coding. As new programming languages emerge, coders with up-to-date training will become essential to companies nationwide. Future coders can pick from a number of online courses or purchase a book from retailers like Amazon for around $23.

Audiobooks on Investing

Finally, for individuals hoping to get a quick return on their investment, an audiobook on investing may do the trick. Smart investments can pay big, but it is important to do due diligence before investing any money. For $0.99 per month, future investors can listen to books like “The Warren Buffett Way” on Audible.

Choosing the right investment can pay off huge, but making that decision can be challenging without the right knowledge. Spending a little bit of money upfront to learn about investing can help ensure investments are sound and aligned with personal financial goals.

