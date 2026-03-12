The Best 3 Industrial Stocks to Buy in March

Key Points

Despite concerns about timelines and cash burn, eVTOL start-up Archer Aviation continues to make steady progress.

A recent asset sale strengthens the SSR Mining bull case.

USA Rare Earth has made further progress toward commercialization.

When you think of industrial stocks, shares of slow-growing, mature, "old economy" companies may first come to mind. However, it's worth noting that many hot industries, including rare-earth metals and self-flying taxis, all fall within this sector.

Even among industrial companies in slower-growing industries, there are plenty of attractive growth or value stories out there. Representing the wide variety of companies that keep the global economy moving, this is a sector with ample investment opportunities.

This month, the industrial stocks that stand out are Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), and USA Rare Earth Metals (NASDAQ: USAR).

1. Capitalize on Archer Aviation's recent post-earnings plunge

Archer Aviation, an early-stage electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company, kicked off March with the release of its fourth quarter and full-year earnings. While eVTOL stocks were popular throughout much of 2025, bullish sentiment has faded this year. Investors seem to have grown impatient with the industry's relatively slow pace of commercialization.

So, it's no surprise that investors reacted negatively to Archer's latest results and guidance. Shares fell by more than 10% immediately after earnings and have continued to trend lower. For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA losses came in at $137.9 million, while analysts were forecasting $122 million. If that's not bad enough, management anticipates adjusted EBITDA losses to rise to between $160 million and $180 million in the first quarter, well above Wall Street forecasts calling for adjusted EBITDA losses of just $110 million.

Yet while investors remain focused on near-term losses, Archer's long-term prospects continue to strengthen. With over $2 billion in liquidity, analysts forecast the start-up has enough cash on hand to sustain operations through 2029. In the meantime, Archer remains on track to launch air taxi service pilot programs in the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates this year. While the company remains years away from generating material revenue, further progress later this year could kick-start a long-term rebound for shares.

2. An asset sale creates a new catalyst for SSR Mining

SSR Mining has thus far been one of the best mining stocks to capitalize on rising prices in precious metals. Shares in this gold mining company have surged threefold in the past year, thanks to the big run-up in spot gold. However, following a recent announcement, there may be a new catalyst on tap, one that is less dependent on a further gold price spike.

That would be SSR Mining's plans to sell an 80% stake in its Copler mining site in Turkey for $1.5 billion. The mining site, idled in 2024 following a fatal landslide, has been a troublesome asset for the company. By divesting most of its interest in Copler, SSR Mining stands to benefit in two ways.

First, this deal frees up a substantial amount of a cash relative to the company's $6.2 billion market cap. The company could use this money to fund new projects and acquisitions, or even an aggressive share repurchase program.

Second, the company's exposure to Turkey, a higher-risk mining jurisdiction, is a key reason why the stock has traded at a valuation discount to peers like Barrick Gold. SSR Mining trades for 8.4 times forward earnings, while Barrick trades for around 12 times forward earnings.

Bank of America analyst Lawson Winder recently increased his price target for SSR Mining from $23 to $45.50 per share, noting that following the Copler sale, assets in low-risk North America will represent 93% of the company's asset value.

3. A recent asset purchase further strengthens USA Rare Earth's bull case

While an asset sale may be a potential needle mover for SSR Mining, it could also bode well for USA Rare Earth shares. The company, which has received billions in public and private funding to help America reduce its reliance on China-sourced rare-earth metals, owned only 80% of its Round Top rare-earth metals project in Texas until recently.

However, with USA Rare Earth now acquiring Texas Mineral Resources in a $73 million all-stock transaction, USA Rare Earth will own 100% of the project. While this transaction doesn't necessarily accelerate the timeline to commercialization, it could increase the potential upside, assuming the project goes according to plan.

Management believes USA Rare Earth can hit the commercialization stage by 2028, and by 2030, could be supplying as much as 40,000 metric tons per day of rare-earth metals and critical mineral feedstock. Per management forecasts, this could mean annual revenue and cash flow of $2.6 billion and $900 million, respectively. Not too shabby, compared to the stock's $3.6 billion market cap.

