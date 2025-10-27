Best $25 To Spend at Marshalls Before Winter

Prepping for winter can be a time of high spending. The holidays and expensive winter clothes can be quite costly. Luckily, Marshalls currently has some great, budget-friendly deals that can make shopping for the family (and a little for yourself) more affordable. All of the items below can be purchased from Marshalls for under $25. Read on to see the best deals Marshalls is offering now leading into wintertime.

If you are shopping for this season’s items, check out these fall finds at Marshalls.

Hello Kitty Pillow Set

Price: $10

With the popularity of the Hello Kitty brand, the merchandise isn’t always cheap. But this set of two Hello Kitty plush pillows comes out to just $5 each. Normally, this set would sell for around $57, so this is a fantastic deal, perfect for cuddling up during wintertime.

Buxom Plump Shot Collagen-Infused Lip Serum

Price: $8

Winter months can bring chapped lips. With this Buxom Collagen-Infused Lip Serum from Marshalls, you’re giving your lips a boost of both hydration and plumpness. Usually, this tube of lip serum sells for $15, but Marshalls has it for basically half the price.

Authentic Kids Shark Toy and Sammy Shark Snuggletail

Price: $24

This is a perfect gift for one of the kids on your list. Not only do they get a cute shark toy, but it comes with a matching sharktail to stay cozy in during the cold weather. The fabric is stretchy so it can fit through multiple growth spurts. This usually sells for around $40, but for less than $25 at Marshalls, it’s a steal.

Happy Socks Star Wars Socks Gift Set

Price: $12

Star Wars fans can stay warm while still proclaiming their love for the series with this three-pack of socks from Marshalls. Socks include designs with Darth Vader and Yoda. These usually go for around $30, so this is a really low price.

