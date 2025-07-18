Best $1,000 or Less To Spend on Courses and Certificates To Land a High-Paying Job

Landing a high-paying job can transform your financial situation. When you think of such job, you might land on more traditional pathways that require an extensive educational background, like a doctor or lawyer. But, in today’s world, you don’t need to commit thousands of dollars and years of your life to landing a position paying good money.

This guide explores some of the top courses and certificates to take that might help you land a high-paying job without breaking the bank.

Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)

Project management professionals continue to see high demand, which often leads to higher-paying jobs. In order to break into this field, getting a certification can help you qualify for jobs.

One certification option is to become a Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM). The CAPM exam costs between $225 and $300, according to the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Before you can take the exam, you’ll need at least a high school diploma or GED and 23 hours of project management education. You can take care of the educational component with the Project Management Institute’s Authorized On-Demand CAPM Exam Prep Course, which costs between $350 and $400.

Altogether, you can pay less than $1,000 to obtain this certification. Once you have project management credentials, you may qualify for project management positions. A quick look at relevant Indeed job postings showed it’s possible to break into the six-figures with this background.

Salesforce Associate Certifications

Salesforce-certified professionals can break into the growing and lucrative Salesforce field. Many Salesforce professionals earn six figures, and you could too with the right certifications, per Indeed.

Although there are many Salesforce certifications available, many get started with the Salesforce Administrator credential, which costs $200, according to Trailhead.

If you want to see if Salesforce could help you increase your income, consider getting started with a free session to learn the basics. From there, you can decide whether or not it’s worth moving forward in your situation.

AI Prompt Engineer

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the job market. But instead of striking fear into your heart, this changing landscape could represent an opportunity. For example, becoming a certified AI+ Prompt Engineer, you could kick-start your new and lucrative career path.

The AI+ Prompt Engineer course is one option available through NetCom Learning for between $195 and $995.

After gaining this valuable line item on your resume, you might land a higher-paying job. For example, many employers are currently hiring for ‘prompt engineers’ and ‘AI trainers’ on Indeed, with pay ranging from $40 to $95 per hour.

How To Pay for New Certifications

When compared to the cost of more traditional education options, like a full college degree, opting to obtain a specific certification might be a much more affordable opportunity. But paying even $1,000 for a certification might put a strain on your finances. If you aren’t sure how to cover the upfront costs, consider the options below.

Build up savings : Ideally, you’ll pay for the certification with funds you saved up over time. If you want to take a certification shortly, look for places to cut your spending to make room in your budget. Within a few months, you might have the funds you need.

: Ideally, you’ll pay for the certification with funds you saved up over time. If you want to take a certification shortly, look for places to cut your spending to make room in your budget. Within a few months, you might have the funds you need. Side hustle: Whether or not you have room in your budget for savings, picking up a temporary side hustle can help you cover the costs. For example, you might drive for Uber or deliver groceries until you have the funds you need.

Whether or not you have room in your budget for savings, picking up a temporary side hustle can help you cover the costs. For example, you might drive for Uber or deliver groceries until you have the funds you need. Ask for a payment plan: Sometimes, the organization offering the course will provide a payment plan, which can break out the cost into more manageable chunks.

Sometimes, the organization offering the course will provide a payment plan, which can break out the cost into more manageable chunks. Take out a loan: While you usually cannot get a traditional student loan for the certifications mentioned above, you could potentially take out a personal loan. If opting to borrow the funds, look for the lowest interest rates possible and try to avoid the expensive option of credit cards.

The right skills can help you start down a lucrative career path. Luckily, you don’t need to spend thousands to acquire sought-after skills.

