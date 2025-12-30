The Best $100 You Can Spend at Walmart Before New Year’s

New Year’s Eve expenses can add up fast without you noticing. Between food, drinks, decorations and last-minute extras, your budget can be blown before the night even starts.

Luckily, setting aside just $100 for Walmart shopping can be effective if you have a plan. Whether you’re hosting a small gathering with friends, keeping things low-key at home or stocking up on essentials to start the New Year off right, making smart choices can make a big difference.

Keep reading as we’ll go through some of the best budget-friendly items under $100 that you can pick up at Walmart before New Year’s.

Also here are little luxuries to buy at Walmart this month.

©Walmart

Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

Price: $19.99

If your New Year’s Eve plans include relaxing on the couch with a good movie or watching the ball drop on TV, then you’ll want this sherpa fleece throw blanket. It measures 50 inches by 60 inches, making it large enough for yourself or to share with someone else.

This throw blanket from Walmart features fleece on one side and a sherpa lining on the other, making it extremely soft and cozy. Plus, you can choose from several different colors and patterns.

See Next: I Stopped Buying Things From Amazon — Here’s What I Learned

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

©Walmart

Cupcake Decorating Cake

Price: $13.49

Depending where you live, this kit may not come in time for your New Year’s party. But you may need this kit from Walmart sooner than later in the New Year. Why not buy them now to be prepared? The Lanney decorating kit includes 48 piping tips, 30 disposable and two reusable 12-inch piping bags, a decorating pen, a pattern chart and more.

©Walmart

JBL Go 4 Portable Speaker

Price: $49.95

Your New Year’s party won’t be complete without some good music playing. This JBL Go 4 portable speaker from Walmart is a great way to enjoy your favorite tunes. It provides up to seven hours of playtime, plus an extra two hours with Playtime Boost. Additionally, you can connect a second speaker for stereo sound.

©Walmart

Apples to Apples Card Game

Price: $8.49

If you’re searching for a fun card game for your New Year’s Eve party, then Apples to Apples is a must-have. What makes this game from Walmart great is that there are no right answers, which keeps the game light, funny and perfect for a party.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best $100 You Can Spend at Walmart Before New Year’s

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.