The Best $100 You Can Spend at Macy’s Before the New Year Begins

Macy’s is running some great sales right now. If you’re looking to do some end-of-the-year shopping but don’t want to go beyond a $100 budget, you’re in luck. You can find hundreds of items for 20% to 80% off. This means items that might have cost you more than $100 now cost much less. See below what’s worth buying at Macy’s for $100 or less before the turn of the new year.

Also here are name brands you should always buy at Macy’s.

Steve Madden Hooded Puffer Coat

Price: $67.19 (originally: $169.50)

Still on the fence about buying a new coat this winter? This long, medium-weight utility puffer coat from Macy’s is currently 60% off and is designed to keep you warm.

It has a hood, front zip and snap closure to help shield you from cold snaps and windy days. The cuffs have thumb holes to protect the backs of your hands without hindering mobility. There are even waist and sleeve pockets for your phone or wallet.

Customers rate it 4.2 out of five stars, saying it fits well, is stylish and is warm.

Michael Kors Crossbody Handbag

Price: $74.25 (originally: $198)

At 63% off, this designer crossbody handbag is a steal. It’s relatively small and lightweight (only 1.25 pounds) and makes for an elegant accessory to any outfit.

Design-wise, it has a secure top zip closure, gold-tone hardware, double handles, adjustable crossbody strap and a water-resistant shell. It also has convenient slip pockets. It comes in black/grey or burgundy red.

The bag gets 4.4 stars on Macy’s website with customers mentioning it’s worth the price, a good size and well designed.

Travelers Club Hardside Luggage Set

Price: $99.99 (originally: $299.99)

Are you planning a New Year’s Eve trip? If so, nab this hardside luggage set from Macy’s while it’s still on sale. It includes four pieces: one travel kit, one large spinner suitcase, one carry-on tote and one rolling carry-on suitcase. The set comes in 10 color options, including blue, brown, pink and lilac. Since they’re matching, they’ll be easy to spot at any baggage claim.

This set gets four out of five stars out of nearly 1,400 reviews.

Fairfield 1,400 Thread Count Sheet Set

Price: $73.50 to $80.50 (originally: $210 to $230)

The new year means a new start, so now’s the time to make some changes — starting with your bedding. This 1,400 thread count set of sheets comes in sizes queen, king and California king, all of which are currently under $100.

Included is a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases. Each piece has a luxurious look (and feel) and a smooth sateen weave.

These sheets have over 3,100 five-star reviews and an overall four-star rating on Macys.com. Some customers mention they’re warmer than other sheets they’ve had, great quality and fit well.

Caraway Non-Stick Ceramic Fry Pan

Price: $97.75 (originally: $115)

Have you been using the same non-stick fry pan for years and are ready for a change? This 8-inch ceramic fry pan from Macy’s could be the perfect upgrade. It comes in six colors, meaning no more boring pans in your cupboard. It’s perfect for frying up a couple of eggs or making small meals. There’s no lid, so beware of that.

This pan is highly rated with 4.8 out of five stars and over 3,700 reviews.

Pearl and Pendant Earrings and Necklace

Price: $125 (originally: $250)

Currently marked 50% off, this matching necklace and stud earrings set makes for a lovely Christmas gift. All three pieces include a cultured freshwater pearl (7 mm) and are set in either 18 karat gold-plated sterling silver or sterling silver.

The set has over 100 five-star reviews with several customers mentioning how classy, elegant and cute they find it to be.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best $100 You Can Spend at Macy's Before the New Year Begins

