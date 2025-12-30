The Best $100 You Can Spend at Costco Before New Year’s

$100 at Costco easily adds up before you know it. With time ticking for the holidays and the shopping list seemingly never ending, we’re honing in on the best $100 you can spend at Costco before the New Year’s clock strikes. This balanced list below, featuring items on sale, comes to a total of $100.94.

Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles With Sea Salt

Price: $34.99

This two-pack of highly-rated, 16-ounce dark chocolates from Costco are great as a sweet gift or for entertaining loved ones over the holidays and New Year’s Day party guests. Brighten up your living room coffee table or drop them into fun gift bags. They’re convenient too for holiday travel as they’re individually wrapped.

Copper Fit Elite Air Back Support

Price: $28.99

Has stress and fatigue taken both a mental and physical toll on you over the holidays or maybe you know someone who could use extra support right about now? This device from Costco empowers you to stay active and backs you up with full support going into the new year. It features breathable fabric, double band compression straps, built in stabilizing supports and copper infusion to reduce odors.

Boston Traders Women’s Faux Suede Trucker Jacket

Price: $19.97

Cooler weather across the country during this time of year means the right gear to stay prepared, whether you’re traveling or not. This highly-rated trucker jacket at Costco features two interior flannel patch pockets.

Weatherproof Vintage Men’s Tech Pant

Price: $16.99

Winter’s a great season to invest in a utilitarian pair of tech pants that can navigate various terrains. This highly-rated one showcases water resistance, five-pocket styling, secure zip back pocket and smartphone pocket. A top reviewer said that they wear these pants both at home and at work — and even when it gets hot. Currently $5 off $21.99 at Costco.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

