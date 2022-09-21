Bespoke Selects Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Automation Solution

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA announced that Bespoke Manufacturing Company (BMC) has selected its Fetch autonomous mobile robots and fixed industrial scanners to enhance the latter’s productivity and visibility.



ZBRA’s automation solution will improve Bespoke's — Phoenix-based apparel manufacturing company — workflow visibility from the initial stage to the final phase of the production process. Zebra Technologies’ Fetch AMRs and fixed industrial scanners complement each other. Its FS20 and FS40 fixed industrial scanners track the movement of each item being produced and guides the Fetch robots to lead the finished products to packing and shipping stage.



Fetch AMRs being fully integrated into the production process, will relieve BMC’s human workers of the repetitive work, enabling them to focus on other important professional tasks in a safe and controlled way. Zebra Technologies’ unique solution will also increase BMC’s production capability to meet growing seasonal demand.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price

Zebra Technologies Corporation price | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

“With Zebra’s unique solution, we are able to realize significant savings in labor time while retaining an ability to instantly scale up to meet seasonal demand surges, and seamlessly modify our production,” said J. Kirby Best, president and CEO, BMC. “I am particularly proud that Zebra’s smart and innovative solution allows us to create and keep manufacturing jobs in the United States.”

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Zebra Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell)



Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ROLL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



ROLL’s earnings estimates have increased 32.7% for fiscal 2023 (ending March 2023) in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 15.5% in the past six months.



Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). VMI’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Valmont’s earnings estimates have increased 2.7% for 2022. The stock has rallied 7.9% in the past six months.



Greif, Inc. GEF presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.4%, on average.



GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 4.6% for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 2.2% in the past six months.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Greif, Inc. (GEF): Free Stock Analysis Report



RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.