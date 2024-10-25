News & Insights

Stocks

Berry Petroleum Welcomes Matthew Bob to Board

October 25, 2024 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Berry Petroleum ( (BRY) ) has shared an announcement.

Berry Corporation has appointed Matthew Bob to its Board of Directors, where he will also join the Compensation and Nominating & Governance Committees. Bob will receive a pro-rated cash retainer and equity awards as part of the 2024 non-employee director compensation program. He will serve until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with no pre-existing arrangements influencing his selection.

For detailed information about BRY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.