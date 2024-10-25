Berry Petroleum Welcomes Matthew Bob to Board

Berry Petroleum ( (BRY) ) has shared an announcement.

Berry Corporation has appointed Matthew Bob to its Board of Directors, where he will also join the Compensation and Nominating & Governance Committees. Bob will receive a pro-rated cash retainer and equity awards as part of the 2024 non-employee director compensation program. He will serve until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with no pre-existing arrangements influencing his selection.

