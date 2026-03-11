Bernstein Upgrades J. M. Smucker (SJM)

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.68% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for J. M. Smucker is $118.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.68% from its latest reported closing price of $107.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J. M. Smucker is 8,802MM, a decrease of 1.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.05, a decrease of 7.38% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in J. M. Smucker. This is an decrease of 411 owner(s) or 29.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJM is 0.11%, an increase of 21.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 101,262K shares. The put/call ratio of SJM is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 4,105K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,959K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 3.35% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,924K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing an increase of 70.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 215.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,827K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 53.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,783K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 88.43% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,635K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares , representing an increase of 33.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 33.62% over the last quarter.

