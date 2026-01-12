Bernstein Upgrades Formula One Group (FWONK)

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Formula One Group (NasdaqGS:FWONK) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.37% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Formula One Group is $129.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.97 to a high of $155.74. The average price target represents an increase of 43.37% from its latest reported closing price of $90.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Formula One Group is 3,370MM, a decrease of 16.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,042 funds or institutions reporting positions in Formula One Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWONK is 0.53%, an increase of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 265,501K shares. The put/call ratio of FWONK is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 12,566K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,169K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 58.25% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,739K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,538K shares , representing a decrease of 26.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 71.54% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 8,843K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,657K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 81.88% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,586K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,329K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 0.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,710K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,589K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWONK by 5.49% over the last quarter.

