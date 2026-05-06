Bernstein Upgrades Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2026, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.22% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is $131.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $193.20. The average price target represents an increase of 26.22% from its latest reported closing price of $103.92 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is 4,749MM, a decrease of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 36.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an decrease of 571 owner(s) or 39.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.10%, an increase of 35.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.09% to 139,185K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 4,020K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,030K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,150K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares , representing an increase of 78.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 358.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,753K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,633K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing an increase of 77.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,438K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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