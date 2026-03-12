Bernstein Upgrades CVS Health (CVS)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Bernstein upgraded their outlook for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.44% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for CVS Health is $95.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.44% from its latest reported closing price of $75.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CVS Health is 365,688MM, a decrease of 8.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,257 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is an decrease of 763 owner(s) or 25.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.28%, an increase of 26.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.78% to 1,219,685K shares. The put/call ratio of CVS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 67,663K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,382K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 62,510K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,177K shares , representing a decrease of 17.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 31,203K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,275K shares , representing a decrease of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 2.43% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 30,670K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,040K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,988K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 2.04% over the last quarter.

