Bernstein Maintains General Mills (GIS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Bernstein maintained coverage of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.82% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for General Mills is $55.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 13.82% from its latest reported closing price of $48.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for General Mills is 20,491MM, an increase of 9.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.85, a decrease of 6.09% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,200 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Mills. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIS is 0.18%, an increase of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 505,316K shares. The put/call ratio of GIS is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 19,209K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,307K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 10.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,641K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,398K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 21.61% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 15,862K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,543K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,319K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 21.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,025K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,174K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 12.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

