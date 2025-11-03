Bernstein Maintains Core Scientific (CORZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Bernstein maintained coverage of Core Scientific (NasdaqGS:CORZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.21% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Core Scientific is $21.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.21% from its latest reported closing price of $21.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Scientific. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORZ is 0.90%, an increase of 45.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.88% to 296,056K shares. The put/call ratio of CORZ is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gullane Capital holds 10,325K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,039K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 2.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,609K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,543K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 111.97% over the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 7,994K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,522K shares , representing an increase of 43.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 97.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,371K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,841K shares , representing an increase of 20.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 165.26% over the last quarter.

ORG Wealth Partners holds 7,290K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,162K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.