Bernstein Maintains Caterpillar (CAT) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Bernstein maintained coverage of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.41% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Caterpillar is $596.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $383.80 to a high of $766.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.41% from its latest reported closing price of $576.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Caterpillar is 66,650MM, an increase of 3.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT is 0.44%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 371,856K shares. The put/call ratio of CAT is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,518K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,669K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 14.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,121K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,099K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 5.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,349K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,279K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,516K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,467K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 9,439K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,418K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 12.30% over the last quarter.

