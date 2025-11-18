Bernstein Maintains Atlassian (TEAM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Bernstein maintained coverage of Atlassian (NasdaqGS:TEAM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.05% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlassian is $241.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $179.78 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 65.05% from its latest reported closing price of $146.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlassian is 6,817MM, an increase of 24.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlassian. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAM is 0.30%, an increase of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 167,977K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAM is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,116K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,528K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 25.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,315K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,178K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 12.36% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,647K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,532K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,561K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 27.72% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,422K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing an increase of 34.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 29.47% over the last quarter.

