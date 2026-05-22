Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Incyte (INCY) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Bernstein initiated coverage of Incyte (NasdaqGS:INCY) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Upside

As of May 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Incyte is $110.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.83 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of $97.41 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Incyte is 4,908MM, a decrease of 8.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an decrease of 494 owner(s) or 37.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCY is 0.14%, an increase of 21.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 223,033K shares. The put/call ratio of INCY is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 30,744K shares representing 15.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,744K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 12,252K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,262K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 10,930K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,759K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 5,808K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,720K shares , representing a decrease of 15.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 86.89% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.