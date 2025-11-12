Bernstein Initiates Coverage of Fastenal (FAST) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Bernstein initiated coverage of Fastenal (NasdaqGS:FAST) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.99% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fastenal is $44.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.53 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.99% from its latest reported closing price of $40.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fastenal is 7,953MM, a decrease of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastenal. This is an increase of 118 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAST is 0.30%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.59% to 1,094,203K shares. The put/call ratio of FAST is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 46,378K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,996K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,015K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,984K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 41.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,865K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,122K shares , representing an increase of 50.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 1.70% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 32,737K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,076K shares , representing an increase of 53.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 22.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,566K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,935K shares , representing an increase of 51.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAST by 1.66% over the last quarter.

