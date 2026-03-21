Key Points

After more than 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway has a new CEO, Greg Abel.

Berkshire Hathaway stock is trading down YTD and over the past month.

We're heading into a market in which Berkshire Hathaway typically shines.

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It is a new era in Omaha, as investing legend Warren Buffett retired at the end of 2025 after roughly 60 years leading Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) and growing it into one of the biggest companies in the world.

The new CEO, Greg Abel, is now at the helm, but the transition has been in the works for years, so it's not exactly an abrupt handoff.

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Under the leadership of Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway has been a staple in many portfolios for years. Has that changed under new leadership? Is Berkshire Hathaway stock a buy right now?

A time of change for Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway stock has pretty much been a buy since Buffett came aboard as CEO in 1965. But this year, the stock price has sputtered, down about 4.2% year to date and around 8% over the past 12 months. Some of that has to do with the uncertainty about the changeover from Buffett. Those are big shoes for anyone to fill.

And change is not just at the CEO level, as new management has been installed to lead insurance and non-insurance operations, while a change is in the works for the chief financial officer as well.

The most recent earnings release late last month was from Buffett's last quarter as CEO. Berkshire remained a net seller once again and continued to hoard cash, with a whopping $373 billion at the end of the year.

We still haven't seen the results yet with Abel at the helm. That will likely be coming on May 2 with the Q1 earnings release. Abel will also lead his first shareholders' meeting around that time.

Thinking in decades

Many things will likely remain the same this year. Abel has been with Berkshire Hathaway since 1992, so he has decades of tutelage about investing and the culture under Buffett and his longtime partner, Charlie Munger. In the annual shareholder letter, Abel said Berkshire's "culture and values remain unchanged and will continue into perpetuity."

Abel added that the company's culture is its most treasured asset and that risk management is the CEO's most important duty. He wrote in a letter to employees:

We think in decades, act with discipline, and uphold our commitments. Stewardship is embedded in how we operate, reinforcing that our culture is a system for generating long-term performance, not just a set of beliefs.

Abel has been preparing for this role for decades, so the culture and investing principles won't change. But some things will likely change. Buffett had been holding back from deploying the company's mountain of cash, mainly due to being uncomfortable with high valuations. But it also may be, in part, to let Abel and Co. make their mark.

I would not be shocked to see a flurry of investments, not just for that reason, but also because stocks are down after a three-year bull market. There may be good opportunities for Abel to take advantage of.

We're heading into the kind of market in which Berkshire typically shines, as its value-oriented investments tend to outperform in choppy markets. Plus, Buffett had been most active in down markets, and that's when he made some of his best investments.

I trust we'll see that now with Abel. That's why I think Berkshire Hathaway remains a solid buy right now.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.