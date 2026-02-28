Berkshire Hathaway Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A, BRK-B) reported on Saturday that its fourth quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders declined to $19.199 billion or $13,349 per Class A Share from $19.694 billion or $13,695 per Class A Share last year.

Temporary impairments of investments in Kraft Heinz and Occidental reduced earnings by $4.495 billion in the latest quarter, whereas no such impairments were recorded in the prior year.

Operating earnings for the fourth quarter were $10.200 billion down from $14.527 billion in the prior year.

Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares closed at $757,000 on February 27, 2026, up 0.50% during regular trading, before slipping slightly by 0.04% in after-hours trading.

