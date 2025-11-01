Berkshire Hathaway Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its third quarter net earnings attributable to its shareholders climbed to $30.796 billion or $21,413 per Class A share, from $26.251 billion or $18,272 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before income taxes grew to $38.105 billion from $32.508 billion last year.

Investment gains for the latest-quarter increased to $21.939 billion from $20.514 billion in the prior year.

Quarterly operating rose to $13.485 billion from $10.090 billion in the prior year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $94.972 billion, higher than $92.995 billion in the previous year.

