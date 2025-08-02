Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its second quarter net earnings attributable to its shareholders was $12.370 billion or $8,601 per Class A share, lower than $30.348 billion or $21,122 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before income taxes fell to $14.750 billion from $38.137 billion last year.

Investment gains for the latest-quarter declined to $6.364 billion from $23.857 billion in the prior year.

Operating earnings for the quarter decreased to $11.160 billion from $11.598 billion in the prior year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $92.515 billion down from $93.653 billion in the previous year.

