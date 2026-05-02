Markets

Berkshire Hathaway Q1 Profit Surges

May 02, 2026 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A, BRK-B) reported on Saturday that its net earnings attributable to shareholders surged to $10.106 billion or $7,027 per class A share from $4.603 billion or $3,200 per class A share last year.

Operating earnings for the quarter were $11.346 billion up from $9.641 billion in the previous year.

Total revenues for the quarter $93.675 billion up from $89.725 billion in the previous year.

BRK-A closed Friday's regular trading at $710,300 down $1,600 or 0.22%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.