Berkshire Hathaway Q1 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A, BRK-B) reported on Saturday that its net earnings attributable to shareholders surged to $10.106 billion or $7,027 per class A share from $4.603 billion or $3,200 per class A share last year.

Operating earnings for the quarter were $11.346 billion up from $9.641 billion in the previous year.

Total revenues for the quarter $93.675 billion up from $89.725 billion in the previous year.

BRK-A closed Friday's regular trading at $710,300 down $1,600 or 0.22%.

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