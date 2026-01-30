Berkeley Loads Up on Morningstar, Buys $3.8 Million of the Stock

Key Points

Berkeley initiated a new stake in Morningstar, adding 17,382 shares; the estimated trade size was $3.78 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The firm's quarter-end position value rose by $3.78 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement over the period.

This transaction resulted in Morningstar representing 1.2% of Berkeley's reportable assets under management at quarter-end.

Post-trade, Berkeley held 17,382 shares of Morningstar valued at $3.78 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The new position places Morningstar outside the firm's top five portfolio holdings by value.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Jan. 26, 2026, Berkeley reported acquiring 17,382 shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.78 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the value of the new position was $3.78 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for Berkeley, accounting for 1.2% of its $314.47 million in reportable assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: Invesco S&P International Developed ETF : $21.77 million (6.9% of AUM) Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability and Value ETF : $20.92 million (6.7% of AUM) Visa : $18.06 million (5.7% of AUM) Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF : $15.94 million (5.1% of AUM) NVR Inc. : $13.99 million (4.5% of AUM)



As of Jan. 28, 2026, shares of Morningstar were priced at $204.66, down 38.65% over the past year, with underperformance of 55 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.40 billion Net income (TTM) $376.00 million Dividend yield 0.91% Price (as of market close Jan. 28, 2026) $204.66

Company snapshot

Morningstar:

Offersinvestment research financial data platforms, portfolio management tools, credit and fund ratings, ESG ratings, and index services across global markets.

Operates a subscription and licensing-based business model, generating revenue from data services, research products, software platforms, and investment management solutions.

Serves financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers, institutional investors, and individual investors worldwide.

Morningstar is a leading provider of independentinvestment researchand financial data, with a global footprint and a diversified product suite. The company leverages proprietary analytics and technology platforms to deliver actionable insights and solutions to a broad spectrum of financial professionals. Its scale, data depth, and recognized brand position it as a key player in the financial information services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Berkeley’s purchase of Morningstar is an eye-catching investment, in my opinion. Since 2005, the stock has outpaced the S&P 500’s total returns, generating an annualized return of 12.5% versus the index’s 11%. This outperformance is all the more impressive given that Morningstar has recently declined by over 40% from its 52-week high, as sales growth dipped to single digits after growing by 12% annually over the last decade.

Following this decline, it seems that Berkeley views this sell-off as a buy-the-dip opportunity. With Morningstar trading at 23 times earnings -- its lowest mark since 2019 -- I would tend to agree. Similarly, the stock’s 0.9% dividend yield is at its highest level since 2020.

Ultimately, investors interested in Morningstar will have to wrestle with the existential AI debate: whether the company will thrive or get disrupted by it. Many data-driven, research-based, or software-focused stocks are at an inflection point today, and the market has sold off many of them as it weighs the potential for them to go head-to-head with AI. Overall, I don’t think AI will lead to a widespread elimination of these great stocks, but rather act as a force multiplier for them. In this sense, I like Berkeley’s purchase, but I would personally rather pick and choose among other data, research, or software stocks to benefit from this AI-related sell-off.

