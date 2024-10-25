Berkeley Group Reduces Share Count with Recent Buyback

The Berkeley Group Holdings (GB:BKG) has released an update.

The Berkeley Group Holdings has repurchased and canceled 50,164 of its ordinary shares, as authorized at its recent Annual General Meeting. The repurchase was facilitated through HSBC Bank at a volume weighted average price of 4,666.772 pence per share. This move reduces the total shares in issue to 102,076,215, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under financial regulations.

