Berkeley Energia AGM Reflects Shareholder Support

November 19, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Berkeley Energia Limited (AU:BKY) has released an update.

Berkeley Energia Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, where most resolutions were carried through a poll vote, demonstrating shareholder support. Notably, the re-election of Director Ian Middlemas was approved with a 64% majority. The meeting reflects stability and continued investor confidence in the company’s governance.

