BERENBERG Upgrades Umicore (UMICF)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for Umicore (OTCPK:UMICF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.74% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Umicore is $19.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.91 to a high of $30.96. The average price target represents an increase of 10.74% from its latest reported closing price of $17.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Umicore is 4,772MM, a decrease of 70.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Umicore. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 19.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMICF is 0.17%, an increase of 11.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.93% to 16,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,722K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001K shares , representing a decrease of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMICF by 46.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,699K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMICF by 19.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,280K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMICF by 66.19% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,278K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 794K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

