BERENBERG Upgrades PolyPeptide Group (PLYGF)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, BERENBERG upgraded their outlook for PolyPeptide Group (OTCPK:PLYGF) from Hold to Buy.

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in PolyPeptide Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLYGF is 0.01%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 1,318K shares.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 644K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares , representing a decrease of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYGF by 4.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 193K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYGF by 5.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 113K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYGF by 9.58% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 95K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYGF by 14.84% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLYGF by 11.55% over the last quarter.

