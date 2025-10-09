Berenberg Upgrades DraftKings (DKNG)

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Berenberg upgraded their outlook for DraftKings (NasdaqGS:DKNG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.92% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for DraftKings is $55.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.90 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 63.92% from its latest reported closing price of $33.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DraftKings is 4,345MM, a decrease of 19.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,373 funds or institutions reporting positions in DraftKings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.40%, an increase of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 521,674K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,360K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,033K shares , representing an increase of 18.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 79.02% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,901K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,700K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 24.60% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 16,756K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,026K shares , representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 21.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,181K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,685K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 19.12% over the last quarter.

JDCAX - Janus Henderson Forty Fund holds 12,817K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,697K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 21.11% over the last quarter.

