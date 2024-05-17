Berenberg Upgrades Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2024, Berenberg upgraded their outlook for Aspen Technology (NasdaqGS:AZPN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.90% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aspen Technology is 222.22. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.90% from its latest reported closing price of 213.88.

The projected annual revenue for Aspen Technology is 1,331MM, an increase of 20.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Technology. This is an increase of 767 owner(s) or 25,566.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZPN is 0.21%, an increase of 8,304.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,583,570.82% to 33,820K shares. The put/call ratio of AZPN is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,025K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares , representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 33.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 909K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 904K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares , representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 18.67% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 882K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 53.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 851K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZPN by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspen Technology, Inc. develops software for asset performance, monitoring management and optimization solutions.

