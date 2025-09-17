Berenberg Upgrades AbbVie (ABBV)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2025, Berenberg upgraded their outlook for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.46% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for AbbVie is $223.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.46% from its latest reported closing price of $216.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AbbVie is 57,697MM, a decrease of 1.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,301 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbbVie. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBV is 0.68%, an increase of 12.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 1,517,845K shares. The put/call ratio of ABBV is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 57,214K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,754K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 17.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,805K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,774K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 19.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,140K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,053K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 19.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 39,178K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,254K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 57.14% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 26,783K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,264K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.