BERENBERG Maintains SGS (SGSOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of SGS (OTCPK:SGSOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.53% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for SGS is $120.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.39 to a high of $141.43. The average price target represents an increase of 28.53% from its latest reported closing price of $94.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SGS is 7,464MM, an increase of 8.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 106.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in SGS. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGSOF is 0.23%, an increase of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 19,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,346K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,197K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGSOF by 3.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,459K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares , representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOF by 3.65% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 1,258K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares , representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGSOF by 1.81% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,030K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGSOF by 4.81% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 851K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSOF by 11.98% over the last quarter.

