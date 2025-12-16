BERENBERG Maintains Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUERF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:DUERF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.49% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft is $53.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.18 to a high of $70.27. The average price target represents an increase of 116.49% from its latest reported closing price of $24.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft is 4,613MM, an increase of 9.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUERF is 0.20%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 9,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,654K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,508K shares , representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUERF by 2.05% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 760K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUERF by 13.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 689K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUERF by 3.02% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 605K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 521K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUERF by 7.11% over the last quarter.

