BERENBERG Maintains BELIMO Holding (BLHWF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, BERENBERG maintained coverage of BELIMO Holding (OTCPK:BLHWF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.45% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for BELIMO Holding is $1,057.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $667.77 to a high of $1,454.54. The average price target represents an increase of 136.45% from its latest reported closing price of $447.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BELIMO Holding is 1,000MM, a decrease of 3.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in BELIMO Holding. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLHWF is 0.45%, an increase of 17.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 1,442K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 348K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 26.73% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 171K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 143K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 32.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 88K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 51.66% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 65K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLHWF by 31.05% over the last quarter.

