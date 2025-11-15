Berenberg Bank Reiterates QinetiQ Group (QNTQF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Berenberg Bank reiterated coverage of QinetiQ Group (OTCPK:QNTQF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for QinetiQ Group is $7.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.41 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 28.95% from its latest reported closing price of $5.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for QinetiQ Group is 1,787MM, a decrease of 5.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in QinetiQ Group. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNTQF is 0.33%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 105,460K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 21,031K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,474K shares , representing an increase of 50.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNTQF by 148.63% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 14,676K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,405K shares , representing a decrease of 25.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNTQF by 8.69% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 7,770K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,916K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNTQF by 5.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,906K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,003K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNTQF by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Small Cap Value Vip Fund Class 1 holds 4,708K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,277K shares , representing a decrease of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QNTQF by 21.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.